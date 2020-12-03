On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question about a kid who was told Santa wasn’t real. Now she is basing her continued belief on whether or not she gets a horse for Christmas. They also answer a question from a sister who is worried about her younger brother’s slacking in school.

In Slate Plus: How are Santas adapting? Is it time to retire the tradition of sitting on Santa’s lap? Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Eczema Honey products.

Elizabeth recommends Mail Order Mystery.

Dan recommends “Christmas Wrapping” by the Waitresses and “Christmas on Riverside Drive” by August Darnell.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Tune in to The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show hosted by Jamilah. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.