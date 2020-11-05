On this week’s episode: With votes still being tallied, Dan and Jamilah are joined by Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick to debrief about the election and figure out how to talk about what’s going on with kids. They’ll answer a question from a parent who asks: How can you tell your kids it’s going to be OK if you’re just not sure that it will? They’ll also answer a question from a mom who is grappling with how much screentime is too much for her kids who are glued to The Simpsons.

Recommendations:

Dahlia recommends helping your kids have relationships with adults who aren’t you, which is especially important during the pandemic.

Jamilah recommends purchasing pet insurance.

Dan recommends the game Tokaido.

