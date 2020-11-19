Mom and Dad Are Fighting

My Child is Obsessed With a Squash Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast debates what to do when your child finds comfort in a fruit.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah debate how to have conversations with kids about body types. How do you model a healthy body image with your child? They also give advice on what to do when your child has a deep emotional attachment to a fruit. This might be a good time to talk about the life cycle of produce.

In Slate Plus: Elizabeth and Jamilah talk about two new released studies showing how the pandemic is making mothers more frustrated with their partners and kids. They even talk about some of the challenges they’ve faced while trying to balance working from home and taking care of their children. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends getting your car wrapped at an auto body shop.

Elizabeth recommends Fun-Schooling Journals from Thinking Tree Books.

Bonus Links:
There were two new studies released showing how the pandemic is making mothers more frustrated with their kids and partners: “Let’s Not Pretend It’s Fun”: How COVID-19-Related School and Childcare Closures are Damaging Mothers’ Well-Being.

A Dose of Doctor’s Appointment Cuteness:

Elizabeth's son laying down with a stuffed animal at the doctor's office.
Elizabeth’s son, Oliver. Elizabeth Newcamp

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Tune in to The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show hosted by Jamilah. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Podcast produced by Jasmine Ellis.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Dan Kois, and Elizabeth Newcamp share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Jamilah Lemieux is a writer, cultural critic, and communications strategist based in Brooklyn, New York.

  • Elizabeth Newcamp is a co-host of Mom and Dad Are Fighting. She's a traveling mother of three boys who chronicles her misadventures at Dutch, Dutch, Goose.

Follow