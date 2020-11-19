On this week’s episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah debate how to have conversations with kids about body types. How do you model a healthy body image with your child? They also give advice on what to do when your child has a deep emotional attachment to a fruit. This might be a good time to talk about the life cycle of produce.

In Slate Plus: Elizabeth and Jamilah talk about two new released studies showing how the pandemic is making mothers more frustrated with their partners and kids. They even talk about some of the challenges they’ve faced while trying to balance working from home and taking care of their children. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends getting your car wrapped at an auto body shop.

Elizabeth recommends Fun-Schooling Journals from Thinking Tree Books.

There were two new studies released showing how the pandemic is making mothers more frustrated with their kids and partners: “Let’s Not Pretend It’s Fun”: How COVID-19-Related School and Childcare Closures are Damaging Mothers’ Well-Being.

Podcast produced by Jasmine Ellis.