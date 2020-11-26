On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth gather around the virtual Thanksgiving table to share the major and minor things that got them through this wild year. They also answer a listener question from a mom nervous about changes to her kids’ education as they move across the country.

In Slate Plus: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth duke it out over the best and worst Thanksgiving foods. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends using Native-Land.ca to learn about Indigenous lands. If you’d like to learn about land you are on, you can also text your city and state *City, state” 1-907-312-5085 or to LandAcknowledgement on Facebook Messenger. Elizabeth also recommends following sitbymyfire on Instagram. She has a wonderful list of picture books for Native American Heritage Month.

Jamilah recommends peanut butter cups from Emerald Sky Edibles, if you are in a location where cannabis is legal.

Dan recommends watching Slings & Arrows.

A cute (not at all disastrous) Newcamp holiday photoshoot:

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Tune in to The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show hosted by Jamilah. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.