On this week’s episode, Jamilah checks in with the four Ask a Teacher columnists who Dan talked with in July. Brandon Hersey, Cassy Sarnell, Matthew Dicks, and Amy Scott talk about ways their teaching styles have changed with distance learning, what it’s like to teach in front of parents, some unexpected positive outcomes, and ways parents can help teachers help their kids.

Thank you to Brandon Hersey, Cassy Sarnell, Matthew Dicks, and Amy Scott for their insight.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and June Thomas.