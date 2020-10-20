Mom and Dad Are Fighting

The Teacher Roundtable Fall Report Card

A candid conversation with four teachers about how the 2020 school year is going so far.

On this week’s episode, Jamilah checks in with the four Ask a Teacher columnists who Dan talked with in July. Brandon Hersey, Cassy Sarnell, Matthew Dicks, and Amy Scott talk about ways their teaching styles have changed with distance learning, what it’s like to teach in front of parents, some unexpected positive outcomes, and ways parents can help teachers help their kids.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Thank you to Brandon Hersey, Cassy Sarnell, Matthew Dicks, and Amy Scott for their insight.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson and June Thomas.

About the Show

Jamilah Lemieux, Dan Kois, and Elizabeth Newcamp share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

  • Amy Scott has 16 years of experience in elementary and middle school classrooms and currently teaches in North Carolina.

  • Cassy Sarnell is a special education preschool teacher with a master’s in applied behavior analysis.

  • Matthew Dicks is a writer, teacher, and storyteller. He is the author of several novels, including the internationally best-selling novel Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend.

  • Brandon Hersey is an educator and advocate based in Seattle.

  • Jamilah Lemieux is a writer, cultural critic, and communications strategist based in Brooklyn, New York.