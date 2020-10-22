On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth interview Dr. Joseph Allen from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health who argues that remote school is failing our kids. Allen explains why virtual dropout is so concerning, especially to low income and minority students. They also discuss leadership failures and what infrastructure schools need to make sure they are safe for students, teachers and staff.

Following the interview, they answer a wild listener question about body shaming, blackmail, and ostracization.

In Slate Plus: How do you celebrate a kid’s birthday that’s constantly eclipsed by a holiday? Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends trying embroidery with your kids. Specifically the kits from Oh Sew Bootiful.

Jamilah recommends Dole Whip. Since you probably won’t be at Disney any time soon, you may as well make it yourself.

Dan recommends a tactic if your kids aren’t leaving to go to bed… just start making out with your partner. The room will be evacuated in no time.

Additional Recommendations:

The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

U.S. schooling during covid-19 doesn’t deserve a passing grade. Here’s the way forward. by Jessica Cohen, Sara Bleich, Joseph Allen and Benjamin Sommers.

Is go-slow schools’ reopening failing kids? by Alvin Powell.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.