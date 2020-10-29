On this week’s episode: Since Halloween festivities have been curbed by COVID-19, Elizabeth, Jamilah and Isaac Butler have some ideas on how to celebrate safely. They answer a question about a kid who normally dresses up for Halloween but wants nothing to do with it this year. Then they answer a question about how to handle all the candy, especially this year when Trick-or-Treating is a safety risk.

In Slate Plus: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Isaac reminisce over their favorite costumes and debate which costumes they’d like to see in stores this year. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Open Mike Eagle’s new album: Anime, Trauma + Divorce.

Isaac recommends Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me.

Elizabeth recommends weighted blankets, which are especially helpful for anxiety.

A Dose of Halloween Cuteness:

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.