On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah and Dan are joined by two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion, Abby Wambach. She has some advice for raising a leader, on and off the field. She also talks about inspiring the next generation in her new book, Wolfpack (Young Readers Edition).

Then Elizabeth, Jamilah and Dan debate how to deal with parents who shout at their kids from the sidelines.

In Slate Plus: We have a bonus round of classic sports ‘Triumphs and Fails.’ Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends Cribbage, a game with the perfect combo of skill and luck.

Jamilah recommends Schitt’s Creek. If you need a place to start watching. Slate’s Marissa Martinelli has you covered. Read her Gateway Episodes piece here.

Elizabeth recommends the Squatchi Children’s Shoe Sizer.

Additional Recommendations:

Catch our LIVE Mom and Dad are Fighting show Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

US Youth Soccer’s sideline etiquette.

Finally, here’s the delightful, if not quasi-terrifying, screenshot of Elizabeth showing off their Teddy Ruxpin. Enjoy!

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.