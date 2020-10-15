On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth taped a live version of the show. If you want to watch the recording of the livestream, you can catch it on Slate’s Facebook and YouTube channel. It was super fun! They answered audience questions live and even had a super special guest, Shasha Léonard, to read the questions. And, as always, they shared triumphs and fails as well as recommendations.

In Slate Plus: They talked with Slate's Greg Lavallee about his wonderful piece: Why I'm Teaching My Kids That Computers Are Dumb Machines.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends the Aerobie Flying Disk.

Jamilah recommends The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey and Michaela Angela Davis.

Dan recommends supporting student journalism and the film What the Constitution Means to Me.

Additional Recommendations:

The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.