On this week’s episode: Dan, Elizabeth, and guest host Maya Feller answer a question about balancing extracurriculars with middle-school homework. And they advice a parent who desperately wants to tell the kids next door to get off her lawn.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends Can You Hear the Trees Talking? Discovering the Hidden Life of the Forest by Peter Wohlleben.

Maya recommends Epic, a digital library for kids where they can read e-books and have stories read to them.

Dan recommends the documentary Dick Johnson is Dead on Netflix.

