On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Dan answer a question about a kindergartener getting fed up with attending school via screen. They also answer a question from a mom worried that her little one said he wanted to kill her.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends the Asterix comic series.

Jamilah recommends watching P-Valley after your kids go to bed.

Elizabeth recommends Write and Draw Your Own Comics for car entertainment perfect for 8 year olds.

Additional Recommendations:

The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld.

The Phineas and Ferb Movie Applies the Matur-inator by Dan Kois. Related, Emily Nussbaum’s twitter thread about Candace Against the Universe.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.