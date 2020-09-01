This episode is brought to you by Target. See how easy it is to get ready for school this year, with Target.

On this week’s bonus episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by Emily Bazelon to discuss bullying. A lot of interactions are classified as bullying, but what instances should actually be classified as bullying? Can parents prevent bullying? When should parents step in? How should children respond if bullying occurs?

Mentioned on the show: Sticks and Stones: Defeating the Culture of Bullying and Rediscovering the Power of Character and Empathy by Emily Bazelon.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.