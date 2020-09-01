Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Before Bullying Begins

How to prepare your kids to respond if bullying occurs and avoid becoming bullies themselves.

Episode Notes

On this week’s bonus episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by Emily Bazelon to discuss bullying. A lot of interactions are classified as bullying, but what instances should actually be classified as bullying? Can parents prevent bullying? When should parents step in? How should children respond if bullying occurs?

Mentioned on the show: Sticks and Stones: Defeating the Culture of Bullying and Rediscovering the Power of Character and Empathy by Emily Bazelon.

