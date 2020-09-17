On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question about a grandmother, who struggles with alcoholism, asking to take her grandkid on an overnight roadtrip. We also have a follow-up question about making friends with other parents during the pandemic.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends Alphablocks, a Netflix show for younger kids.

Jamilah recommends finding unique wallpaper and decor from Society6 and Spoonflower.

Dan recommends Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a Netflix show that may be appropriate for teens.

