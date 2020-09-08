What’s For Lunch?
Healthy, easy lunches that your kids can serve themselves.
Episode Notes
On this week’s bonus episode: Elizabeth and Jamilah are joined by registered dietitian, Maya Feller, to discuss lunches for in-person and at-home learners. How can parents make sure their kids are eating nutritious meals that still taste good? What can parents do about kids that graze in the kitchen all day? And when should they start packing their own lunch?
Follow Maya Fuller on Instagram or her website.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.