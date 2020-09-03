On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent adjusting to her young son wanting to wear girls clothing. They also answer a question about a mom who just needs some space from her preteen who glommed on to her during quarantine.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends the magnetic tangrams set from Chuckle & Roar.

Jamilah recommends Moesha and the Brandy vs Monica Verzuz Battle.

Dan recommends watching Lady Bird with your teen.

Additional Recommendations:

My Son Loves My Little Pony. At 7, He Already Knows That’s Not OK. by Sean Williams.

Ackerman Institute for the Family

What’s Your Sign, Baby? by Heather Schwedel.

