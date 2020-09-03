The Fluid Fashion Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast discusses how to support a young boy who wants to wear a girl’s swimsuit.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent adjusting to her young son wanting to wear girls clothing. They also answer a question about a mom who just needs some space from her preteen who glommed on to her during quarantine.
In Slate Plus: We settle whether or not it’s ridiculous to share astrology with your kids. Sign up for Slate Plus.
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends the magnetic tangrams set from Chuckle & Roar.
Jamilah recommends Moesha and the Brandy vs Monica Verzuz Battle.
Dan recommends watching Lady Bird with your teen.
Additional Recommendations:
The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.
My Son Loves My Little Pony. At 7, He Already Knows That’s Not OK. by Sean Williams.
Ackerman Institute for the Family
What’s Your Sign, Baby? by Heather Schwedel.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.