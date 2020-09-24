There’s No Such Thing as a Polite 3-Year-Old
Slate’s parenting podcast debates how to handle an obstinate “threenager.”
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Elizabeth and Rebecca answer a question about a mother who “feels like less of a parent” now that she shares 50/50 custody of her daughter, post separation. They also answer a question about how to teach a “threenager” to be polite.
Recommendations:
Elizabeth recommends actually using your fancy dishes.
Rebecca recommends making the switch to cloth napkins. Bonus recommendation for adults: watch Borgen.
Jamilah recommends Celestial Seasonings’ Lemon Lavender Lane tea.
Additional Recommendations:
The Kids Are Asleep, the hilarious Slate Live show. Catch it via Slate’s Facebook or YouTube on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.