On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a listener question about introducing kids to consuming news. What news sources are age-appropriate? How can parents contextualize current events for kids? The hosts also answer a question from a mom worried that getting a cat will cause tension in the house.

For Slate Plus, they discuss J.K. Rowling’s new children’s story The Ickabog and the children’s illustration contest that’s accompanying the book. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends Me and My Feelings: A Kids’ Guide to Understanding and Expressing Themselves by NBCT Vanessa Green Allen, M.Ed.

Elizabeth recommends giving your kid a toolbox. It’s a great place to store all the little treasures that get picked up in the great outdoors.

Dan recommends ditching your current lawn mower for an electric lawn mower.

Kids News Resources:

KidNuz, a daily podcast for kids.

The Learning Network from the New York Times.

KidsPost from The Washington Post.

Other Recommendations:

“People Who Hate Cats Live With Cats For A Week” from Buzzfeed.

