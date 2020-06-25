Grandma Has a Favorite Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates if it’s wrong to enjoy the spoils of grandparent babysitting when other grandkids are left out.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent wondering if it’s okay to benefit from the grandparent babysitting service when the other grandkids are left out. They also answer a question from a soon-to-be step-aunt who wants to make a good first impression on the pre-teen.
It’s fireworks season and the hosts swap funny amature fireworks stories in this week’s Slate Plus segment. Sign up for Slate Plus.
Recommendations:
Dan recommends The Sunday Read: ‘Facing the Wind’ by Carvell Wallace.
Elizabeth recommends constructing outdoor toy car ramps using deck railing.
Jamilah recommends The DB Method, if you are looking to maximize your gluteus maximus.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.