On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent wondering if it’s okay to benefit from the grandparent babysitting service when the other grandkids are left out. They also answer a question from a soon-to-be step-aunt who wants to make a good first impression on the pre-teen.

It’s fireworks season and the hosts swap funny amature fireworks stories in this week’s Slate Plus segment. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends The Sunday Read: ‘Facing the Wind’ by Carvell Wallace.

Elizabeth recommends constructing outdoor toy car ramps using deck railing.

Jamilah recommends The DB Method, if you are looking to maximize your gluteus maximus.

