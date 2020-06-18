On this week’s episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Rebecca are joined by Trina Greene Brown, the founder of Parenting for Liberation, to answer questions about race and police violence. The first question is from a parent puzzling over an appropriate age to introduce her kid to privilege and institutionalized racism. The second question is from a mom whose young son enjoys interacting with the police. Is there a good way to explain police violence to a toddler?

We have a very special Slate Plus segment this week. Jamilah is joined by Dr. Kira Banks to answer a listener question about colorism and complexion bias. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends laughing at really, really bad TV shows like Strange Evidence, Catfish, and Ancient Aliens.

Elizabeth recommends two podcasts. For kids: So Get Me podcast by the Alphabet Rockers. For adults: The Black History Bootcamp by GirlTrek.

Jamilah recommends the McBride Sisters Wine.

Other Recommendations and Resources:

Parenting for Liberation

Parenting for Liberation podcast

Parenting for Liberation: A Guide for Raising Black Children

Raising Equity

Raising Equity YouTube channel

Raising Equity podcast

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? by Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum

The Color Complex: The Politics of Skin Color in a New Millennium by Kathy Russell, Midge Wilson and Ronald Hall.

A History of Policing, an online class by Freedom Lifted for young people.

The “American Police” episode of NPR’s Throughline podcast.

Rebecca Lavoie’s instagram post of Henry’s protest sign.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.