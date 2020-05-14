On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent worried about pretend play that involves imagined violence. Plus, we have personalized game recommendations with Jessica Waldock from the homeschool and parent blog, The Waldock Way. It’s our Everyone Is Fighting Now segment this week, and it’s for all ages. To listen to Everyone Is Fighting Now, zoom ahead to about 35:50. Or if you are listening to the Plus episode, go to about 28:15.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends signing up your kids for Outschool, which has Zoom classes for different age levels. Plus, the classes are really cheap!

Jamilah recommends revisiting the classic, and relatively progressive, show: The Golden Girls.

Elizabeth recommends ordering the Gottwals Books Survival Packs, from Gottwals Books in Georgia. Here’s the order form for the personalized pack.

Game Recommendations:

The Waldock Way’s Gameschool guide.

The 40 Greatest Family Games by Noel Murray

The Waldock Way’s printable family Game Night in a Bag.

Dragonwood and the new edition, Dragonrealm.

Hero Kids

Race to the Treasure!

Wildcraft! An Herbal Adventure Game

Yahtzee

Rummikub

Qwirkle

Blokus or Blokus Duo

Skip-Bo

Las Vegas

Carcassonne

Stone Age

Hedbanz

Chess

Mastermind

Guess Who?

Charades

Hangman

Qwixx

Words With Friends

Tsuro

Board Game Arena

Codenames and the unofficial online version.

Online cards

Telestrations

Apples to Apples

Rush Hour

Chocolate Fix

Balance Beans

Kanoodle

SmartGames

Herbaceous

Spot It!

Bears vs Babies

Monopoly Deal

Suspend

Count Your Chickens

Hoot Owl Hoot

Mermaid Island

Dinosaur Escape

Red Light Green Light



Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.