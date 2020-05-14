Make Believe Murder Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast debates if pretend violence should be stopped.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a parent worried about pretend play that involves imagined violence. Plus, we have personalized game recommendations with Jessica Waldock from the homeschool and parent blog, The Waldock Way. It’s our Everyone Is Fighting Now segment this week, and it’s for all ages. To listen to Everyone Is Fighting Now, zoom ahead to about 35:50. Or if you are listening to the Plus episode, go to about 28:15.
Recommendations:
Dan recommends signing up your kids for Outschool, which has Zoom classes for different age levels. Plus, the classes are really cheap!
Jamilah recommends revisiting the classic, and relatively progressive, show: The Golden Girls.
Elizabeth recommends ordering the Gottwals Books Survival Packs, from Gottwals Books in Georgia. Here’s the order form for the personalized pack.
Game Recommendations:
The Waldock Way’s Gameschool guide.
The 40 Greatest Family Games by Noel Murray
The Waldock Way’s printable family Game Night in a Bag.
Dragonwood and the new edition, Dragonrealm.
Hero Kids
Race to the Treasure!
Wildcraft! An Herbal Adventure Game
Yahtzee
Rummikub
Qwirkle
Blokus or Blokus Duo
Skip-Bo
Las Vegas
Carcassonne
Stone Age
Hedbanz
Chess
Mastermind
Guess Who?
Charades
Hangman
Qwixx
Words With Friends
Tsuro
Board Game Arena
Codenames and the unofficial online version.
Online cards
Telestrations
Apples to Apples
Rush Hour
Chocolate Fix
Balance Beans
Kanoodle
SmartGames
Herbaceous
Spot It!
Bears vs Babies
Monopoly Deal
Suspend
Count Your Chickens
Hoot Owl Hoot
Mermaid Island
Dinosaur Escape
Red Light Green Light
