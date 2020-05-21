On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth answer a question from a listener who really wants to celebrate her son’s graduation. But her senior wants zero acknowledgement of the milestone. The hosts also answer a question from a mother whose 9-year-old has a name that sounds vulgar when said aloud.

For Slate Plus, beloved former Mom and Dad are Fighting co-host Allison Benedikt tells a wild story about a questionable neighborhood raccoon, a heartfelt shower song, and makeshift trap. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends You Must Remember This, a podcast about forgotten Hollywood history by Karina Longworth.

Elizabeth recommends a free app called Seek by iNaturalist.

Jamilah recommends cooking with Coconut Liquid Aminos Garlic Sauce.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.