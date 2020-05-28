On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth talk to Elmo about his new show, The Not-Too-Late Show, and how life at home is going for him and his family. Parents, if you want to listen to the family-friendly Elmo segment with your kids, zip ahead to 14:30 or 12:30 in the Plus episode. Autumn Zitani, curriculum producer for Sesame Street and the Not-Too-Late Show, joins the show to talk about what kids will learn from the new show and how it will fit into evening routines. They also answer a listener question from a mom worried her independent, yet introverted, preschooler is enjoying being home during the pandemic a little too much.

For Slate Plus, Dan discusses using emergency paid leave through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends signing up for the summer reading program at your local library, since quite a few libraries are running virtual programs.

Jamilah recommends the book Help Your Dragon Deal with Anxiety by Steve Herman.

Dan recommends Netflix Party, as a way to facilitate the quintessential childhood experience of watching TV with your friends.

Emergency paid leave reading and resources mentioned:

https://www.militaryfamily.org

Emergency Paid Leave Helps Some Families, Leaves Others Adrift by Rebecca Gale

Paid Leave Law Tries to Help Millions in Crisis. Many Haven’t Heard of It by Claire Cain Miller and Jim Tankersley

