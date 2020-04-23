On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth debate the advantages and risks of adding families into their quarantine bubble. Social distancing guidelines and epidemiologists have warned about increased risk of catching Covid-19 with increased exposure to others. But what if absolute social distancing isn’t working for your family?

For the Everyone is Fighting Now segment, the hosts answer a question from a listener who is worried her daughter is more convinced than ever that her imaginary dragon friend is real. Dr. Stephanie Carlson, Distinguished McKnight University Professor and Director of Research at the Institute of Child Development at the University of Minnesota, joins the hosts to determine if the letter writer should keep interacting with the dragon. If you’d like to listen with kids that can handle a conversation about make-believe friends, zip ahead to about 41:00. Or if you are listening to the Plus episode, go to 35:45.

Dan recommends An Embarrassment of Witches by Sophie Goldstein and Jenn Jordan. It’s a young adult comic, best suited for 13+, and you can order it on Bookshop.org as an alternative to Amazon that benefits independent bookstores.

Jamilah recommends The Anger Management Workbook for Kids by Samantha Snowden, which has lots of activities for when young ones are trying to work through complex emotions.

Elizabeth recommends The Big Life Journal for Kids, an interactive book that helps children develop growth mindsets.

