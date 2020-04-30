On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth revisit last week’s quarantine pod discussion and talk to Dr. Saskia Popescu about the risks of being in contact with another family during stay-at-home orders. Plus, LEGO Masters contestant Boone Langston joins to talk about awesome builds, the show and how kids can up their LEGO game. It’s our Everyone Is Fighting Now segment this week, and it’s for all ages. To listen to Everyone Is Fighting Now, zoom ahead to about 51:00. Or if you are listening to the Plus episode, go to 45:13.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends being on top of your Mother’s Day plans. If you need an idea, this questionnaire is a great, free project to do with your young ones.

Jamilah recommends What’s the Big Secret?: Talking about Sex with Girls and Boys by Laurie Krasny Brown and Marc Brown.

Dan recommends Anomia, a card game similar to Scattergories on speed.

Extra reading recommendations:

You’re single. You live alone. Are you allowed to have a coronavirus buddy? By Sigal Samuel

Why some kids are happier right now, and other unexpected effects of quarantine by Elissa Strauss.

