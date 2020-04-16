On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth advise a mom whose son’s “mommy-only” phase isn’t helped by the fact that her husband doesn’t like little-kid games. How can he engage while being entertained? Plus, Dan tells a story about theater, college decisions, and the importance—or unimportance—of due diligence. It’s our Everyone Is Fighting Now segment this week, and it’s best for teenagers.

To listen to Everyone Is Fighting Now, zoom ahead to 33:30. Or if you are listening to the Plus episode, go to 27:37.

For Slate Plus, how do you respond when your child calls you stupid for the first time?

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends creating a Covid-19 time capsule with your kids so, years from now, they can reflect on this period.

Jamilah recommends EasyWash Mobile Washer to help remove dirt when you are hand washing your clothes.

Dan recommends hanging a hammock, perfect for when you want to be alone.

Extra reading recommendations: The Way I Feel and The Way I Act by Janan Cain.

email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson. Special appearance by Johanna Morrison.