On this week’s episode: Jamilah and Elizabeth are joined by Rumaan Alam to discuss splitting custody during coronavirus. Can one parent, concerned about safety, keep the child without first discussing it with their co-parent? How can this issue be resolved without escalation?

For our new family-friendly segment, Everyone Is Fighting Now, the hosts are joined by Megan Ryder Sanders, a zookeeper at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado. Megan answers questions from kids, including: how the animals are doing, if zookeepers are being paid, and how much elephants eat. To listen to the family-friendly segment zoom ahead to 39:00. Or if you are listening to the Plus episode, go to 34:30.

For Slate Plus, we answer a question from a listener whose three year old is NOT warming up to her new baby brother. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends ensuring that the actions you take while staying at home benefits you in your current situation; instead of quarantine-free future you.

Elizabeth recommends The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld.

Rumaan recommends Making Comics by Lynda Barry.

