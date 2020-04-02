On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth discuss updating your will. It’s important to have an updated contingency plan in these uncertain times. But how can you be sure if you are leaving your kids to the right people? They also answer a letter from a mom who is going stir crazy after a few days at home with her child. How can parents be stimulated while playing, sometimes boring, games with their kids? For Slate Plus, we have quarantine schedule mutiny! We’ll hear from the mom who received a three page letter of protest AND the son who wrote the manifesto. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends A Hard Day’s Night, the 1964 Beatles documentary.

Jamilah recommends dating apps, especially if you are looking for a male partner. Quarantine is forcing them to up their convo game. But steer clear of those looking for quarantine buddies.

Elizabeth recommends raising caterpillars, ladybugs, and praying mantises, oh my!

Additional Links:

“Yeah, We Should Have Our Wills Ready”: What Happens When Both Parents Get COVID-19 by Ruth Graham

Death Over Dinner, a resource for having difficult conversations.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.