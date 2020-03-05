On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by Emily Farranto to answer a question from a listener who works with kids and is thinking about having her own. Is constant contact with kids overwhelming? We also have a question from a mom whose son was hospitalized at 4 months after getting sick. But now her husband’s germaphobia is making daily life difficult. For Slate Plus: what forgotten historical figures would make the best costumes? Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on MADAF each week, and no ads. Sign up now to listen and support our work.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends preordering the picture book Who Will You Be? by Andrea Pippins.

Dan recommends Love Letter, a fun, fast card game great for two to four people.

Emily recommends Cowboy Magic, a concentrated hair detangler great for horses…and HUMANS!

