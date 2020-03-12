On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by Carvell Wallace to discuss how the Coronavirus has been impacting their areas and what they are going to do if their schools resort to online learning. We also ask Carvell YOUR catch-up questions, as posted on the Slate Parenting Facebook page! For Slate Plus: a listener question from a parent worried about her teenage son and stepson’s not-so-friendly competition for her affection. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Carvell recommends family time, which we seem to be well on our way to, because we only really have each other.

Dan recommends wallpaper. Not the wallpaper that requires messy paste. No, we’re talking the wallpaper that’s essentially a glorified sticker. Patterns everywhere!

Jamilah recommends getting your children involved in politics.

