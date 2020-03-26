On this week’s episode: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth discuss parenting anxiety. Is it OK for a letter writer not to be overprotective? Or does parenting anxiety keep children safe? They also answer a letter from a woman whose stepdaughter is struggling on the other side of the country. How can you help when you’re so far apart? For Slate Plus: Dan, Jamilah, and Elizabeth turn their host mics over to THEIR KIDS! The mini-hosts tell us what they like and don’t like about staying home with their parents. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends requests that you stay in the house and pay attention to the news. Please, please, stay in the house.

Elizabeth recommends A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers by Fred Rogers and Luke Flowers. Perfect for poetry tea time in your house.

Dan recommends reading to your kids, even if they may seem a smidge too old. He’s reading The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.