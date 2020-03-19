On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by official third host of Mom and Dad are Fighting… Elizabeth Newcamp! They discuss their new homeschool schedules and Elizabeth gives Dan and Jamilah tips on how to make their plans attainable, especially since they are also working from home. For Slate Plus: TV shows and movies for quarantine entertainment that will entertain kids and parents alike. Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Elizabeth recommends practicing gratitude within the home by writing notes to your partner or writing down a few moments at the end of the day with your kids.

Dan recommends a label maker. Great for when your milk really needs to be labeled COW JUICE.

Jamilah recommends reading “America Is a Sham” by Dan Kois.

