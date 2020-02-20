On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by Elizabeth Newcamp to answer a question from a mom worried about her young kids’ safety at the park. Is it okay to tell off older kids for not playing nicely? We also have a question from a listener who is looking to have a child and wants to set healthy boundaries with her mother when it comes to discipline tactics and alcohol consumption. Plus, a BONUS question from a mother who doesn’t know if she can accept the money her parents set aside for her twins’ college fund. For Slate Plus: a discussion about the division of household labor. Have changing views toward gender equality actually affected who does what in the home? Sign up for Slate Plus.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends buying a journal to take with you on trips when children aren’t tagging along. During the trip write notes to them and get others you see to write notes. Then when you get back you have a lovely trip memento that they can read.

Dan recommends Street Angel: Deadliest Girl Alive by Jim Rugg, an action comic about a “homeless ninja girl on a skateboard” perfect for 13-year-olds who like a bit of (but not too much) violence.

Elizabeth recommends installing a Swedish wall gym, which is especially useful for getting the wiggles out on inclement days.

Additional Reading:

“Young Men Embrace Gender Equality, but They Still Don’t Vacuum” by Claire Cain Miller

“All the Single Mothers” by Lara Bazelon

Shopping With Dad by Matt Harvey and Miriam Latimer

