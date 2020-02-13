On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by Isaac Butler to answer a question from a mom trying to make up for a verbal slip in a moment of frustration. And we have a question from a mom who wants to fend off family pressure to baptize her child. For Slate Plus: a mini Mom and Dad are Fighting reunion! Dan talks to Allison Benedikt about her adventure taking Sam to the Westminster Dog Show. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends Every Kid Outdoors, a program that allows 4th graders to get into all federal lands for free.

Jamilah recommends Harlem’s Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills by Renee Watson and Christian Robinson.

Isaac recommends digging into the Sondheim back catalogue, specifically Company, with your kids.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.