On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by Laura Tisdel to answer listener questions. A mom wonders how to deal with the privilege disparity between her biracial black daughter and her white son after she noticed her son getting preferential treatment at day care. Plus, a mom asks about taking the fall for her daughter when her daughter feels uncomfortable standing up to a friend. For Slate Plus, the hosts talk about the parenting vices they won’t be giving up in 2020. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Laura recommends Rivers, Roads & Rails, a game where you collect pieces to make transportation pathways, plus Catherine Newman’s list of her favorite games.

Dan recommends Azul, a tile strategy game where you pretend to be building Portuguese tile art.

Jamilah recommends Surviving R. Kelly—Part II: The Reckoning on Lifetime.

Additional Reading:

The Color Complex by Kathy Russell, Midge Wilson, and Ronald Hall.

“In 2020, Skip Your Resolutions—Embrace a Vice” by Slate staff.

