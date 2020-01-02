On this week’s episode: Jamilah is joined by former MADAF host Gabriel Roth to talk about their New Year’s parenting resolutions. Plus, they answer a listener question from a mom wondering if her husband’s napping is selfish. For Slate Plus, Jamilah and Gabriel compare the parents they thought they would be with the parents they actually are. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends the Creatable World Deluxe Character Set, gender nonconforming dolls from Mattel.

Gabriel recommends building Lego sets with your kids, specifically the Hogwarts™ Whomping Willow™ Lego set.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.