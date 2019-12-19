On this week’s episode, Jamilah is joined by Rebecca Lavoie to answer this week’s listener questions from moms contemplating changing schools because their biracial daughter is bothered about not fitting in, and a mother whose child care provider is offering to do it for free. How can she ensure her neighbor is properly compensated for this service? For Slate Plus, Jamilah and Rebecca take advantage of Dan’s absence and respond to his article “The Decade in Dads” with the Decade in Moms. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends My Quotable Kid: A Parents’ Journal of Unforgettable Quotes.

Rebecca recommends recording your kids, stashing the audio away, and surprising yourself with this self-made time capsule years later.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.