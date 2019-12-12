On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by guest host Michelle Herman, novelist, professor, and Care and Feeding columnist. They answer listener questions from a parent looking for ways to make Christmas enjoyable and a mother who is feeling left out of mother-child bonding experiences. For Slate Plus, Dan tells Lyra’s favorite new joke. (It’s awful.) Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Michelle recommends asking your kids for advice. And not just tech advice!

Jamilah recommends How to Be a Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World to Find a New Way to Be Together by Dan Kois. Perhaps you’ve heard of it?

Dan recommends “Hush,” a Season 3 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.