On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are joined by guest host Katherine Goldstein, host of the podcast The Double Shift—Season 2 out now! They answer listener questions from a parent looking for ways to enjoy family visits and a neighbor who is worried for the kids next door who were left behind. For Slate Plus, Katherine discusses what you should not say to someone expecting twins. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends matching outfits with your kid.

Katherine recommends Shrinky Dinks as a creative way to pass a few hours.

Dan recommends That Was Awkward: The Art and Etiquette of the Awkward Hug by Emily Flake.

