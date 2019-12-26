Peek Behind the Curtain Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast looks back at some of this year’s best Slate Plus segments.
Episode Notes
From yelling at kids to teens gallivanting around Europe to breast milk taste tests, 2019 has been a year of wonderful questions and conundrums from you—our fellow parents. On this week’s special edition: our favorite moments from this year’s Slate Plus segments. If you like what you hear in this episode, sign up for Slate Plus.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.