On this week’s episode: Dan and Jamilah are live from the Miami Book Fair where they are joined by Pamela Paul, co-author of How to Raise a Reader, and Adam Mansbach, author of Fuck, Now There Are Two of You. This week the hosts discuss scaring their kids with inappropriate books and making the most out of children with different schedules.

For Slate Plus, the hosts discuss if parenting really is harder nowadays—or do we just hear more about the trials and tribulations in books, blogs, or even, ahem, podcasts? Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends nontraditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Dan recommends gamifying Christmas stockings.

Pamela recommends Lucy Knisley’s book You Are New.

Adam recommends the book Laugh Lines: Forty Years Trying to Make Funny People Funnier.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.