On this week’s episode: Jamilah, Dan, and guest host Ezekiel Kweku answer listener questions from a mom whose ex-husband’s abrupt move may upend her living arrangements. And the hosts strategize how they’ll survive Elsa’s new big song in Frozen 2, with Slate’s Ruth Graham.

For Slate Plus, the hosts advise parents on how to talk to kids about big social issues, like climate change and racism. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Jamilah recommends improving with your kids, which is fun and free.

Ezekiel recommends The Lorax movie—the 1972 version only.

Dan recommends The Authority, a new podcast in which he and Slate’s Laura Miller break down His Dark Materials.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Rosemary Belson.