Jesus, Take the Wheel! Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast helps a dad who can’t believe his kid doesn’t want to learn how to drive.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who wants to better deal with her kid’s gender identity and a dad who is insisting his kid learn to drive. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, the hosts answer a bonus listener question: How many extracurriculars are too many extracurriculars? Sign up for Slate Plus here.
Recommendations:
Rebecca recommends the app Wordscapes.
Jamilah recommends making your home colorful.
Dan recommends the lemon and ginger seltzer from Trader Joe’s.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.