On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who wants to better deal with her kid’s gender identity and a dad who is insisting his kid learn to drive. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, the hosts answer a bonus listener question: How many extracurriculars are too many extracurriculars? Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends the app Wordscapes.

Jamilah recommends making your home colorful.

Dan recommends the lemon and ginger seltzer from Trader Joe’s.

