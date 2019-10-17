On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who wants to know if speaking quietly, but angrily, at her kids is really better than yelling at them. Plus, the hosts discuss sharing (and oversharing) your mental health issues with children. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, the hosts talk kid-approved scary movies. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends becoming “fall as fuck,” in the mode of Mr. Autumn Man.

Jamilah recommends the new children’s movie The Addams Family.

Dan recommends visiting Crab Island in Destin, Florida.

Also, if you’re interested in more about the conversation on yelling, check out this article that Dan references.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.