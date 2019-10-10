The Breast Milk Taste Test Edition
Can I let my older kid taste my breast milk? And how mad can I get at a child disrupting an evening at the theater?
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Dan answer listener questions from a mom struggling with whether it’s OK to offer breast milk to her curious kid and a mom who thinks it’s uncool to be disrupted by a child during … a children’s musical. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, Rebecca expands on her big announcement. Sign up for Slate Plus here.
Recommendations:
Rebecca recommends you hate-watch Ghost Adventures.
Dan recommends Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Milwaukee.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
