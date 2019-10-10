On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Dan answer listener questions from a mom struggling with whether it’s OK to offer breast milk to her curious kid and a mom who thinks it’s uncool to be disrupted by a child during … a children’s musical. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, Rebecca expands on her big announcement. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends you hate-watch Ghost Adventures.

Dan recommends Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Milwaukee.

