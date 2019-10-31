On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who wants to know if a few drinks while watching the kids is a bad decision or an example of good modern parenting. And the daughter of a man with Alzheimer’s grapples with how to explain things to her kids. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, Slate’s Faith Smith joins the hosts to talk about her spectacular parenting fail. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends trying an activity out of your comfort zone—like agreeing to be on a parenting podcast.

Jamilah recommends self-defense classes for kids and for parents.

Dan recommends buying a Nintendo Switch, for the kids … totally not for yourself.

