On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan yell at some dads! The dad who thinks his wife shouldn’t shower with their little sons, and the dad who won’t pay for birthday parties because “that’s what child support is for.” As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, the hosts talk about parental separation anxiety. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends the podcast Passenger List.

Jamilah recommends Whoopi Goldberg’s kids’ series, Sugar Plum Ballerinas.

Dan recommends two plays: Mike Birbiglia’s The New One and Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Fairview.

