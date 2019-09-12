On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who is worried she won’t be able to do it all and a mom who wants to keep her parents from putting her kid into a gender box. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, the hosts share their favorite parenting books. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Dan recommends the amazing obituary of Joe Heller, age 82, of Centerbrook, Connecticut.

Jamilah recommends the super-fun app Heads Up.

Rebecca recommends making some puff pastry desserts.

