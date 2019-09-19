On this week’s episode, Jamilah and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who is feeling anxious about her teenager wanting to buy condoms and a co-parenting dad who has some concerns. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, Dan reads his essay “On Whining,” from his book How to Be a Family. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Dan recommends the carnivore compromise, the Impossible Burger.

Jamilah recommends the children’s book, C Is for Consent.

