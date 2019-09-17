Mom and Dad Are Fighting Bonus: How to Be a Family Edition
A very special bonus episode about Dan’s journey around the world and his new book.
On this special midweek bonus episode, Dan shares the first chapter of the audiobook of How to Be a Family. Plus, Dan is joined by retired MADAF all-stars Allison and Gabe to talk about the trip around the world, the lessons Dan and his family learned, and all the fails along the way.
Recommendations:
Dan recommends three things to survive an adventure with your kids:
1. A deck of cards
2. Waterproof raincoats for everyone
3. A points or airline miles credit card
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future epsodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Podcast produced by June Thomas.
How to Be a Family
By Dan Kois. Read by the author (and his family).