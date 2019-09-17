On this special midweek bonus episode, Dan shares the first chapter of the audiobook of How to Be a Family. Plus, Dan is joined by retired MADAF all-stars Allison and Gabe to talk about the trip around the world, the lessons Dan and his family learned, and all the fails along the way.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends three things to survive an adventure with your kids:

1. A deck of cards

2. Waterproof raincoats for everyone

3. A points or airline miles credit card

Podcast produced by June Thomas.