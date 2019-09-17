Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting Bonus: How to Be a Family Edition

A very special bonus episode about Dan’s journey around the world and his new book.

Rebecca Lavoie, Jamilah Lemieux, and Dan Kois share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens.

Episode Notes

On this special midweek bonus episode, Dan shares the first chapter of the audiobook of How to Be a Family. Plus, Dan is joined by retired MADAF all-stars Allison and Gabe to talk about the trip around the world, the lessons Dan and his family learned, and all the fails along the way.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends three things to survive an adventure with your kids:

1. A deck of cards

2. Waterproof raincoats for everyone

3. A points or airline miles credit card

Podcast produced by June Thomas.

How to Be a Family

By Dan Kois. Read by the author (and his family).