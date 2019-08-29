On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Jamilah, and Dan answer listener questions from a mom who wants her mother to be more supportive, and a worried grandma who is looking for the right way to have a tough conversation with a child. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, Rebecca shares how the big day of dropping her kid off at college went. Sign up for Slate Plus here.

Recommendations:

Dan recommends the comics memoirs Real Friends and Best Friends by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham.

Jamilah recommends visiting your local pain management specialist if you’re experiencing back pain.

Rebecca recommends the Netflix series Derry Girls. Fans of Derry Girls can check out Dan’s most journalistically important Slate article of the year, “The Many Faces of Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson.”

If you’re interested in Market Basket, the New England grocery store where Rebecca’s son got a job, read about it in Slate here.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.